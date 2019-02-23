One person hospitalized after shooting in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in northeast Spokane Friday night.
According to Spokane Police, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the area of Perry and Dalton at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.
When they got there, they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately started first aid and the victim was taken to the hospital.
Officers searched the nearby area for a possible suspect.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information to provide, police are asking that you call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.