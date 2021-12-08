UPDATE:
Spokane Police say a man rear ended several vehicles before getting out of his car and fleeing on foot.
Officers caught up with the man a few blocks away and arrested him.
The man was identified as 34-year-old Scott Klassen.
Klassen was charged with felony hit and run and driving under the influence.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have one person in custody after a hit and run crash on South Regal Street, right outside of Ferris High School.
We are working to gather more information about what happened, and if there are any injuries.
Traffic was backed up for a short time, as one lane was closed for the police investigation and tow truck, but it will reopen shortly.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.