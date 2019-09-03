SPOKANE, Wash.- One person is in custody for reckless burning in north Spokane.
Multiple crews arrived at the scene on Tuesday, September 3 to fight the 1/4 acre fire near E Wellesley Avenue and E Valley Springs Road. Crews have since entered mop up mode.
Firefighters say if there had been windier conditions, the fire could have been a whole different story. It also serves as a reminder that a burn ban is still in place until further notice.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.