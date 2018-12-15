NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho - Nez Perce County Deputies responded to a crash on McCormack Ridge Road Friday.
According to the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, a 1998 Jeep Cherokee was being driven by 27-year-old Keegan Layes when he began to spin out due to the icy road.
Layes was unable to stop the vehicle before it went over the embankment, rolling and ejecting his passenger, 20-year-old Meghan Kelly.
Kelly was taken to St. Joseph's hospital in Lewiston with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Layes refused treatment at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office would like to remind the public to use extreme caution on county roads that are snow-covered or icy. These roads are difficult to traverse this time of year and can be difficult for responders to traverse after a crash.