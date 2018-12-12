One person has died following a collision involving two semi-trucks on I-90 near Sprague, Washington.
The Washington State Patrol says the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 about 5 miles east of Sprague in Lincoln County.
WSP reports the road is partially blocked and Life Flight transported one person the hospital with serious injuries. Two other people were transported to a hospital by ambulance.
Trooper Hopper with the Washington State Patrol says both trucks had two occupants.
The name of the person killed has yet been released.
One lane is open, but Troopers expect to be on scene for a while so expect delays if you're traveling in through the area.