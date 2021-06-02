Fatal crash

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. -- Washington State Patrol reports a car crash took place Wednesday afternoon, 15 miles west of Colfax leaving one person injured and another killed.

The vehicle rolled off the road into a field along SR 26 near milepost 118. The driver of the vehicle died on scene while the passenger was transported to a Spokane hospital via air ambulance. 

WSP says the roadway is currently open but warns drivers to be aware of officers conducting their investigation in the area. 

Tags