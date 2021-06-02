WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. -- Washington State Patrol reports a car crash took place Wednesday afternoon, 15 miles west of Colfax leaving one person injured and another killed.
The vehicle rolled off the road into a field along SR 26 near milepost 118. The driver of the vehicle died on scene while the passenger was transported to a Spokane hospital via air ambulance.
WSP says the roadway is currently open but warns drivers to be aware of officers conducting their investigation in the area.
🚨🚨Fatal Crash 🚨🚨— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) June 2, 2021
Whitman Co - SR26 MP118 15 miles W of Colfax
One car off rollover. Driver deceased. Passenger transported to Spokane via air ambulance.
Roadway is open. Please watch for troopers conducting investigation. pic.twitter.com/XtjKFUqAYP