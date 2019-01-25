  • Rob Curry

There was a crash Friday afternoon involving what appears to be a car and a semi truck on 195 near Spangle. 

Pictures sent to KHQ show a car badly damaged and a semi truck in a ditch on the side of the road. 

The Washington State Patrol has confirmed one person was killed. The southbound lane of 195 is blocked. Lanes will be closed for several hours. 

Tags

Executive Producer

Recommended for you