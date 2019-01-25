There was a crash Friday afternoon involving what appears to be a car and a semi truck on 195 near Spangle.
Pictures sent to KHQ show a car badly damaged and a semi truck in a ditch on the side of the road.
UPDATE- SR195 MP75— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) January 26, 2019
Crash now involves one confirmed fatality. No other injuries reported.
Troopers will be investigating for several hours. Expect delays.
The Washington State Patrol has confirmed one person was killed. The southbound lane of 195 is blocked. Lanes will be closed for several hours.