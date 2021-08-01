One person killed in downtown Spokane shooting Saturday night

SPOKANE- A shooting left one man dead in downtown Spokane Saturday night.
Spokane Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of W. Sprague Avenue, near the intersection of Sprague and Washington.
One person, only described by police as an adult man, was shot and killed. Spokane Police say another person was detained.
No one else is outstanding, according to SPD.
The area of Sprague and Washington will be closed off for several hours while police investigate the shooting.
This article will be updated with more information at a later date.