SPOKANE, Wash. - First responders are on scene of a fatal three-car crash at North Argonne Rd. and East Bigelow Gulch Monday morning.
According to police, a car was traveling southbound on Argonne Rd. and drifted into the northbound lanes, striking a car and causing it to roll over and hit another car.
Police say one person is dead and one is hospitalized. The driver of one of the three cars involved is okay.
Argonne Rd. is closed at Bigelow Gulch and traffic is being directed to Bruce Rd. Avoid the area.
Incident 2020029828: Extrication - Full Response, Location: 7100 N Argonne Rd https://t.co/hWu5258Lan— Spokane Valley Fire (@SpokaneValleyFD) May 11, 2020
