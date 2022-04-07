SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane fire crews are dealing with the aftermath of a downtown apartment fire that left one person severely injured.
Firefighters at the Park Towers Apartments at 217 W. Spokane Falls Blvd said the fire was contained to a single apartment. The building contains nearly 200 units.
Three people were taken to the hospital. One with severe injuries and two with minor injuries.
What caused the fire is still unknown. Other occupants in the building are being told to shelter in place while firefighters go through to check on everyone.
This is the second major fire we've seen in the downtown area Thursday after the massive scene that unfolded in the early hours of the morning.
KHQ is on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.