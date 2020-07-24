UPDATE 4:48PM:
Police say a man has died after being shot near Nebraska and Morton. Police say there are two suspects, one has been detained and they are talking with the second suspect.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police are currently investigating a shooting near Nebraska and Morton.
Police say one person was shot but currently their condition is unknown.
Its is also not clear if police have made any arrests.
Police have blocked off Nebraska between Nevada to Perry and Morton is closed from Rowan to Joseph.
KHQ has a crew in the area working to get more details.
