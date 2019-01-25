One person suffers smoke inhalation after garage fire in Asotin County

ASOTIN COUNTY, Wash. - One person suffered smoke inhalation, but didn't need to be taken to the hospital, after a fire in Asotin County.
According to Asotin County Fire District #1, smoke had been coming out of all the doors of a detached garage when crews arrived on the scene Friday.
The structure and vehicles were damaged.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Courtesy of Asotin County Fire District #1 via Facebook
