One person suffers smoke inhalation after garage fire in Asotin County

ASOTIN COUNTY, Wash. - One person suffered smoke inhalation, but didn't need to be taken to the hospital, after a fire in Asotin County.

According to Asotin County Fire District #1, smoke had been coming out of all the doors of a detached garage when crews arrived on the scene Friday.

The structure and vehicles were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

