LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - One person sustained serious injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 90 in Liberty Lake.
According to Spokane Valley Firefighters, the person, who was the sole occupant of the car, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected during the crash.
Although the victim's injuries were serious, they were not believed to be life-threatening.
Firefighters and paramedics provided emergency medical care for the victim, who was transported from the scene on I-90 near the Appleway exit to a trauma center by ambulance.
