SPOKANE, Wash. - A car crashed into a house garage early Friday morning near west 16th avenue and Wall on Spokane's South Hill.
A window was broken and there's some structural damage to the home.
The driver was put in an ambulance and taken to the hospital. The car door was ripped off to get the driver out. The condition of the driver is unknown.
The homeowners, Maeve and Sarah Griffith, were abruptly woken up this morning. Maeve worked with the fire department for 20 years and said this has happened before. When Sarah woke up to the crashing sound, Maeve said she knew it sounded like a car crashed into their home.
"It was just an incredible funk, not so much felt as hurt... it's just that 'what's going on?' kind of thing," Sarah said. "We were instantly awake."
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.