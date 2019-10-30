SPOKANE, Wash. - One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting at First and Elm in Browne's Addition Wednesday afternoon.
First Street is blocked from Elm to Cannon. Riverside at Oak are also blocked. The area will remain closed for several hours as an investigation is conducted.
Major Crimes detectives are also on their way to the scene. No details have been given about the hospitalized person's condition.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.