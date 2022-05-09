SPOKANE, Wash - One person is in the hospital following an fire early Monday morning.
Firefighters say the fire started around 3 A.M. at a home near East Lacrosse and North Lidgerwood.
4 people were in the home. 3 of the people inside were able to get out on their own, however, one person was pulled to safety by neighbors.
Spokane Fire says at one point there were as many as 45 firefighters on scene.
The home did not have a smoke detector.
Right now its not clear how the fire started or the condition of the person taken to the hospital.