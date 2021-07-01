WASHINGTON D.C. -- Firefighters and medical units are in rescue mode after a building collapsed in Washington D.C., reportedly trapping people inside and injuring others.
It is unclear what caused the building to collapse but DC Fire and EMS say that the building was under construction when it collapsed. They say they have removed multiple workers who were trapped inside but are still working to rescue one worker trapped inside.
There are multiple reports of injuries from this collapse.
Update building collapse 900 block Kennedy St NW. #DCsBravest are engaged in active rescue effort to reach and removed 1 trapped worker. We have removed several other workers who were injured & evacuated 2 adjacent homes. pic.twitter.com/qCRvLrgmR7— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 1, 2021
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.