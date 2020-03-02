GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - One person in Grant County is now under investigation for COVID-19.
The Grant County Health District was notified that an individual was showing symptoms consistent with a possible case of coronavirus on Sunday, March 1.
Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Washington Department of Health guidance, the Grant County Health District submitted a specimen to the Washington State Public Health Laboratories for testing. Results are expected within 3-5 days.
The Grant County Health District will notify the patient and the public with the results when they become available.
The Health District is continuing to prepare for the possibility of Grant County being affected by the outbreak. It has been communicating with local healthcare and emergency response partners to ensure that effective prevention and response strategies are in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus when it arrives.
Anyone who feels sick and is at risk for coronavirus is encouraged to call their healthcare provider before going to get care and tell their doctor about their symptoms and travel. Healthcare providers can give instructions so others do not become exposed.
People are urged to continue to practice protective measures for sickness. The measures include:
- Wash hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid contact with people who are sick
- Stay home and avoid close contact with others while you are sick
- Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing
Additional resources can be found on the Washington Department of Health website HERE.
