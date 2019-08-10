One program at AHCC is bringing inmates hope; with a mix of danger & sweet rewards

Inside the barbed wire at the Airway Heights Correction Center, lies something beautiful. Something that the men, created.
"It helps me to understand a little bit about life," Luis Cruz, inmate at AHCC, said.
A beekeeping program.
"It's something you're going to take with you when you get out. Beekeeper programs make a difference," Cruz said.
For Cruz, it made a difference on how he sees his time behind bars. What he used to call punishment, he now sees as a journey.
"It's a real challenge. Everything in here is a real challenge, but I have the commitment to change," Cruz said.
Cruz is president of the beekeeping club, with guidance from master beekeeper, James Miller. Three years ago, Miller started coming to the prison voluntarily. He brought four bee hives, and passion to share with men who are at their lowest.
"We've had 50 plus inmates get into this program. I see a difference in the people, what other reason am I here for than to help somebody else," Miller said.
The hive has become so successful, that other prisons across Washington are getting queen bees from Airway Heights to start their own bee keeping programs.
"That's what we're here for, to pass the word along. If I'm going to take it with me, then I didn't really accomplish anything in life," Miller said.