SPOKANE, Wash. - In less than a year, the Schaum family has faced three tragedies; a teenage daughter’s cancer diagnosis, the family dog dying, and most recently, the death of a son who was only 20 years old.
“The pain that I felt for that family, it was extreme,” Kaylee Winterroth, Bella Schaum’s friend, said.
On May 4, Ryan Schaum was driving his motorcycle home to Riverside when a vehicle hit him. Flowers, photos, and memories now lay at the corner of Regina and Division for the young man. He is survived by his younger sister, Bella, and his mom and dad.
“They were inseparable,” Winterroth said.
Winterroth said Bella is more like a sister than a friend, and Ryan was like an older brother. Winterroth said the relationship Bella and Ryan share is rare and special.
“They were extremely close, they did everything together,” Winterroth said. “I don’t think there was one time that I was over there where she didn’t talk about her brother.”
As Bella and her family mourn Ryan’s sudden death, Bella is facing her own battle that began almost one year ago.
“A week or two after her 16th birthday, we were going to the Battle of the Horns football game, and she had gotten the call right before, telling her she had cancer,” Winterroth said.
Last fall, Bella was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, children’s bone cancer. She broke her ankle cheerleading, which ultimately led to the growth of a tumor. Winterroth said the doctors believe after five years, the cancer should be gone. Yet, without Ryan – life will never be the same for Bella.
“She tries to hold it together for everybody else, but even then, it’s harder for her,” Winterroth said.
Ryan was on his way to get Bella oatmeal, something she wanted as she was undergoing treatment when the vehicle hit him.
Now, Ryan and Bella’s parents are paying for funeral bills and medical bills for their children.
“This family has been through so much, they need more,” Winterroth said.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the Schaum family. If you would like to help by donating, click here.