UPDATE: DEC. 13 AT 9:13 A.M.
One resident is displaced after the fire left their unit uninhabitable. No other units were affected, according to Spokane Valley fire.
When fire crews arrived, two residents from other units were attempting to douse the flames with fire extinguishers. They were unable to put it out due to the amount of smoke coming from the building.
No one was injured including the resident of the damaged unit. They are being assisted with housing.
INITIAL COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - KHQ is at Eagle Point Apartments where officials say a fire sparked in a second-story unit Monday morning.
Units arriving on the scene made quick work of the fire. They did not report any injuries.
The cause is still under investigation.