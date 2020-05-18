Slow moving thunderstorms will deliver the threat of flash flooding and debris flow near burn scars in Okanogan and Chelan counties through this afternoon.
Pop-up showers and thunderstorms linger through Tuesday, with another round of widespread rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday for extreme Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger through the end of the week, with rises in small streams and rivers expected.
Drier and warmer weather is expected as we head into the Memorial Day weekend!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.