Cloudy with mild daytime highs in the low 60's today. Tonight, the first in a series of storms arrives bringing widespread rain overnight. Lingering showers tomorrow morning and then another band of showers moves in overnight Thursday into Friday. Valley rain, mountain snow, breezy conditions and cooler temperatures is the story through the weekend, with overnight lows falling into mid 30's Friday night into Saturday morning, therefore snow levels falling to pass level, and a slushy wet snow for some of the higher elevations around Spokane to kick off the weekend.
One Storm Right After the Other on the Way!
