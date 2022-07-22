MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - Following investigation after last week's shooting inside a Walmart that injured five people, Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD) says one suspect was arrested, with two others identified but still at large.
In their update, MVPD states investigators were able to identify the shooters as three juvenile gang members. The incident was apparently a confrontation with rival gang members.
Warrants were served for two locations in Mount Vernon, and the locations were secured and searched with the help of Skagit County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, and Sedro Woolley and Burlington Police Departments.
Numerous firearms and other items were located and submitted as evidence in the search. During a search, one of the suspects surrendered and was booked into Skagit County Juvenile Detention on five counts of first-degree assault.
Two other suspects, both juvenile males, remain at large.
MVPD asks anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist investigators to call the 24-hour dispatch information number at 360-428-3211, or call MVPD during business hours at 360-336-6271.