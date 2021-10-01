Exactly one week after angry parents forced the Coeur d'Alene Public School Board to cancel a special meeting in which requiring masks was a discussion topic, two board members have announced their intent to resign.
Board Chair Jennifer Brumley is one of those members. Brumley sent a letter to parents earlier this week, explaining her decision to cancel the meeting last Friday, saying she was concerned for the safety of everyone at that meeting.
Below is a letter to parents, obtained by KHQ, that outlines the resignation.
Dear Parents and Guardians,
Two members of the Board of Trustees for Coeur d’Alene Public Schools are stepping down from the Board, effective immediately. Board Chair Jennifer Brumley (Zone 4) and Trustee Tambra Pickford (Zone 3) have notified Board Clerk Lynn Towne of their intent to resign.
At its next regular Board meeting, Oct. 4, the Board will be asked to accept the resignations and declare vacancies in Zones 3 and 4.
Chair Brumley was appointed to the Board in September 2018 and selected to serve as Chair in January.
“It has been my honor to represent this community and serve our students, families and educators as a member of the Coeur d’Alene School Board these past three years,” Chair Brumley said. “Although my term will end this December, I have decided to leave the board early to focus on professional and family priorities. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve as Chair of the Board of Trustees this year, and I am proud of the positive change the Board and District administration have worked on together since 2018. I am hopeful that momentum continues as we strive for excellent public schools with strong community support.”
Trustee Pickford was elected to the Board in May 2015 and re-elected (by declaration) in November 2019.
“Regrettably I must step down from the Board of Trustees. I no longer am able to devote the considerable amount of time that this position requires,” Trustee Pickford said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to serve alongside so many amazing people these past six years. We have an incredible school district here, and I want to thank all of our teachers, administrators and classified employees for their hard work and the dedication to students they provide each and every day.”
Dr. Shon Hocker, Superintendent, said, “It has been my pleasure working with Chair Brumley and Trustee Pickford. They truly care about children and desire to create an exceptional learning environment for all. I would like to thank them for their service. They will be missed.”
Chair Brumley’s term expires at the end of December. A new Trustee representing Zone 4 will be sworn in at the January board meeting, following the outcome of the Nov. 2 election.
Trustee Pickford’s term is set to expire in December 2023. The Board will name a new Zone 3 resident to serve the balance of the term as outlined in Idaho State Code.
Here is the letter that Chair Brumley sent to parents on Sept. 28:
Dear Families,
I want to reach out and discuss what happened last week and the Board’s intentions moving forward. As Board Chair I am not requesting to reschedule the special meeting to discuss masks and quarantine. The Board does not want to see any disruption in the educational environment of our students.
I feel it is necessary to explain what happened on Friday and why the meeting did not occur. There were never any threats made to trustees or staff before the meeting was cancelled. My statement at the time it was decided to not hold the meeting was the meeting was postponed for safety concerns. This concern was not specific to any one person or group but my concern included the trustees, the staff present, the officers and the individuals in attendance at the meeting. Everyone’s safety was at issue in my mind. I was told that an attempt was made to tell individuals outside that there was not room in the building for everyone and that capacity limits would be enforced. It was stated that those who could not be in the room could watch the meeting live online. When this attempt to explain the situation was made the individuals began to argue and state they all wanted inside. During my conference with staff about the people outside and their desire to all be inside it was relayed to me by law enforcement that individuals outside the door were discussing breaking it down and not abiding by the capacity limits. It was relayed to me that law enforcement on scene were not prepared to handle this type of situation. This is the information I had and what I based my decision on. The safety of the public attending the meeting, administrative staff, trustees and law enforcement were all at issue in my mind and I did not want to see anyone get hurt.
At the time the meeting was cancelled there were no threats to individuals that I was aware of. That said, the situation created a very real chance someone could get hurt if all 200 individuals wanted into a building with a 72-person capacity. I felt everyone’s safety was at issue and based on that I chose to not hold the meeting. After individuals outside were made aware the meeting was not going to occur they were not happy. Most of what happened after this is recorded by news media and was seen by those at the district office. This was not a laughable or funny situation. I was tearful and truly saddened. I was concerned for my safety, after the fact, in light of the anger over cancelling the meeting.
I want to make it clear the board had not made a decision on a mask mandate. There was no press conference announcing a mask mandate and there was never one scheduled. The Board has not and did not decide to mandate masks despite rumor and conjecture.
The Board must now decide how to address the tension in this community and the large number of people that want to attend our meetings. The Board has received emails that we should anticipate at least 100 individuals to be in attendance at our meetings moving forward. After consultation with law enforcement it has been advised there is not a safe venue for the Board to hold its October 4, 2021, board meeting in person. For this reason, the Board meeting will be held via Zoom. The board will not have masking on the agenda. The Zoom format does not provide for public comment. I encourage individuals to continue to send emails to trustees@cdaschools.org. We do read these and we do consider them. We receive so many that it’s not possible to respond to all of them. This isn’t any different than public comment. Frankly, there is more chance to get your concern or comment addressed via email than at public comment since the Board does not respond to public comment in our meetings.
I want to end my comments with a tremendous thank you to our teachers and staff for all they do every day in our administrative building, school buildings and in the classrooms. I can’t tell you how much the Board appreciates everyone’s commitment to kids. Thank you for being steadfast in doing amazing work in our classrooms and for our students.
Jennifer Brumley, Chair
Board of Trustees
Coeur d’Alene Public Schools