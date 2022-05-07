WENATCHEE, Wash. - One man is dead and an officer injured following a shooting at the Living Hope Church in Wenatchee on Saturday, May 7, just hours before the start of the Apple Blossom Festival's Stemilt Grand Parade.
According to Wenatchee Police Department, reports came in around 8:30 a.m. of gunshots and a male shooting into the church on the corner of N. Chelan Ave. and Palouse St. Officers were quick to respond, arriving on scene and confronting the subject.
One officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury from the shooting, and the suspect was fatally shot during the confrontation. Undersheriff Tyler Caille said the officer who was injured was treated for their injuries and has been released.
While food vendors and booths were setting up only blocks away, the incident was handled and area secured quickly, preventing cancellation or postponement of the parade.
Independent investigation team, North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit (NCW SIU), was activated due to look into the incident as standard procedure for all officer involved shootings. NCW SIU is comprised of investigators from multiple entities, including the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Wenatchee Police Department, and Washington State Patrol. No investigators from Wenatchee PD will be involved to maintain independence.
At this time, the motive, suspect identity, and surrounding circumstances are still under investigation and have not yet been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!