One westbound lane of I-90 reopens across Vantage Bridge

Cloudy and windy. High around 55F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph..
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: April 10, 2019 @ 3:16 pm
Courtesy of the Grant County Sheriff's Office via Twitter
Executive Producer
UPDATE:
VANTAGE - One westbound lane of I-90 has reopened across Vantage bridge after a crashed semi caused a fuel leak.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, eastbound lanes remain closed at milepost 115 near Ellensburg so crews can remove the vehicle.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Spokane
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Watch KHQ on Strictly Streaming
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.