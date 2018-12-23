LEWISTON, Idaho - One woman was hospitalized after an assault in Lewiston early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the 700 block of 10th Street and found a 32-year-old woman, who said she'd been assaulted and sustained injuries to her head.
The victim said she was confronted by two people who she knew. The woman said the pair demanded money from her, before hitting and choking her.
The victim was taken to St. Joe's as a result of her injuries.
Police later took 35-year-old Simone Stewart into custody as a result of the incident. Stewart was booked into the Nez Perce County Jail on aggravated assault and attempted robbery charges.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Lewiston Police Department's Detective Brian Erickson.