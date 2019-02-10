PAYETTE, Idaho - One woman was taken to the hospital after an early morning crash involving two commercial vehicles.
According to Idaho State Police, 37-year-old Stacy Martinez on Ontario, Oregon was driving east on I-84 east of Payette Sunday when she lost control. She struck the jersey barrier before being hit by two commercial vehicles.
Police say 54-year-old Andrew Gaudlip of Meridian was driving a Freightliner commercial vehicle pulling a box truck. Zhao Hui, 47, of Chino, California, was driving a Volvo commercial vehicle pulling a tanker trailer.
Martinez was taken by ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.
Gaudlip, Hui and his passenger were all wearing seat belts.
The eastbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for about three hours but have since reopened.