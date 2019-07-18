POST FALLS, Idaho - One woman has died after a collision on I-90 near Pleasantview Road in Post Falls.
According to the Idaho State Police, 80-year-old Margaret Hyatt of British Columbia was driving a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe and was stopped along the shoulder of I-90 at milepost 2 Thursday.
Sandra Bodak, 59, of Rathdrum, was driving a 2007 GMC Sierra in the eastbound lanes when Hyatt moved from the shoulder into the eastbound lanes in front of Bodak.
The cars collided and Hyatt's Santa Fe came to rest in the eastbound lanes while Bodak's Sierra came to rest in the median.
Hyatt, Bodak and the passenger in Bodak's car, Breanna Bodak, 20, were taken by ambulance to Kootenai Health. Police say Hyatt later succumbed to her injuries.
Everyone involved in the crash were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor. The investigation is ongoing.