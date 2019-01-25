OAKESDALE, Wash. - Authorities say one woman has died after a rollover crash in Whitman County.
According to the Washington State Patrol, 57-year-old Dorothy Day of Oklahoma City was driving northbound on State Route 271 four miles north of Oakesdale Friday.
The 1998 Ford Ranger pickup she was driving left the roadway and over corrected, crossed over to the southbound shoulder and rolled. According to authorities, Day was ejected from the truck during the crash.
Day was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital, where she was later declared deceased.
According to State Patrol, Day was not wearing a seat belt.
the cause of the crash is still under investigation.