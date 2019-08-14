A petition to rename the New York City street after President Barack Obama that Trump Tower is located on collects almost 125,000 signatures.
According to Fox News, the campaign began in 2018 as a joke and quickly picked up steam.
The petition on MoveOn.org says, “The City of Los Angeles recently honored former President Barack Obama by renaming a stretch of the 134 Freeway near Downtown L.A. in his honor. We request the New York City Mayor and City Council do the same by renaming a block of Fifth Avenue after the former president...”.
According to Fox News, the appeal lacks standing due to the fact that when New York City renames streets after a public figure, that person must be dead.