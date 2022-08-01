Weather Alert

...DRY AND BREEZY THROUGH TUESDAY... .The breakdown of the ridge will promote breezy winds and potential for several hours of critical wind and humidity levels during the afternoon and early evening hours through Tuesday. Strongest winds on Tuesday will be across the eastern districts of Washington and the lower Columbia Basin with critical fire weather conditions likely across the Spokane Area, Palouse, and foothills of the Northeast Blue Mountains as well as in central Washington in the lee of the Cascade Mountains. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOOTHILLS OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES...WATERVILLE PLATEAU...AND UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707) and Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708). * Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 3 to 13 percent in the valleys and 13 to 23 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&