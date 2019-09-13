In a jail house interview, Tyler Rambo, who is accused of shooting at Coeur d'Alene Police following a July 4th Fireworks show, says he didn't mean to hurt anyone.
Speaking from the Kootenai County Jail, Rambo explained that following the fireworks show a group of people had him on the ground and were "stomping on him". Rambo says he pulled out a revolver and fired in the air so that his attackers would stop.
After firing the shot, Rambo began to run from the area when he heard commands from police to stop. Rambo claims he put his hands in the air and told officers he had a gun. However, he claims while he was trying to make the gun safe, he was hit with a stun gun which in turn, caused him to fire the gun. As a result, police fired shots, hitting him 14 times.
Following surgery after the shooting, Rambo lost both his legs. However, he was never arrested or charged.
On Wednesday night Coeur d'Alene Police say Rambo was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop, but later bonded out.
Then, as KHQ first reported, Thursday morning a judge issued a $250,000 warrant for Rambo's arrest in relation to the first shooting that occurred on the beach on July 4.
Rambo is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, and juvenile runaway, according to Kootenai County Jail.