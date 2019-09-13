The man who shot another man in Nine Mile Falls after a road rage incident told KHQ 'I'm the victim' over Facebook Thursday night.
"I want my side of the story to be heard," he wrote. "I'm the victim in the situation."
The man told police he loaded the gun in sight of the other man aggressively approaching him. The aggressive man began to assault him when he fired the gun.
Friday afternoon, Spokane County Sheriff's Office said it appears the shooter acted in self-defense after being assaulted in a road rage incident Thursday evening.