RICHLAND, Wash. - Washington State Patrol troopers were able to recover a truck stolen from Yakima Wednesday thanks to the OnStar remote technology installed in the vehicle. 

OnStar notified troopers in the Tri-Cities area that the truck was heading that way. 

Troopers found the truck on 1-82 near Benton County, they attempted to pull the driver over but they sped up. OnStar then cut the truck's power, allowing troopers to make a safe arrest.

33-year-old Ryan Watson was booked into Benton County Jail on eluding and possession of stolen property charges.

