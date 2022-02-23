RICHLAND, Wash. - Washington State Patrol troopers were able to recover a truck stolen from Yakima Wednesday thanks to the OnStar remote technology installed in the vehicle.
OnStar notified troopers in the Tri-Cities area that the truck was heading that way.
Troopers found the truck on 1-82 near Benton County, they attempted to pull the driver over but they sped up. OnStar then cut the truck's power, allowing troopers to make a safe arrest.
33-year-old Ryan Watson was booked into Benton County Jail on eluding and possession of stolen property charges.