SPOKANE, Wash. - Following the celebration of Camp Hope closing, those who live and work downtown say the homeless problem is not fixed in Spokane, rather it has simply been moved.
On Monday, Spokane’s city council issued a formal acknowledgment of the work being done by local and state agencies on the homeless crisis in Spokane, specifically calling the closure of Camp Hope a “safe” one.
However, those across the community believe most homeless people who previously lived at the camp are not housed, instead they are once again living downtown.
“When the camp fully closed, we were really impacted down here. The pressure was crazy, and it was noticeable, and it happened right away,” Raymond Vanderlouw said.
Vanderlouw’s business, Prosite Pest Control, has been located at the corner of State and Pacific, corner to Catholic Charities, for about seven months. And those seven months have been nothing short of concerning.
“It’s been a nail biter,” Vanderlouw said, “It’s hard to run a business out of this location.”
On this block, there is open drug use and drug deals, trash littered corner to corner, fights, and more. Vanderlouw said he has even seen people walking around naked, having sex in broad daylight.
He said not only does this behavior make him feel uncomfortable, but it also hurts business; potential new clients and employees simply turn around when they drive by the property.
“A lot of people drive by, text me and say, ‘I’m not stopping there, I don’t feel safe,’” Vanderlouw said.
That feeling of uneasiness echoes as Vanderlouw walks around the side of his business, pointing out needles allegedly used for shooting up drugs, left behind. He said human feces are a common occurrence, too.
“All of this down here, it’s a total mess,” Vanderlouw said.