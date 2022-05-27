SPOKANE, Wash. - Across the country, there are more than 200 co-housing communities, 17 of those being in western Washington. On Friday, Spokane became the home of the first Inland Northwest co-housing neighborhood, Haystack Heights.
Haystack Heights held an open house Friday to show what the eco-friendly community has to offer to the people of Spokane, who are currently living in a housing crisis.
“Here we are, with real people, living together in community,” Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs said. “If you can make it work in Spokane, it can work anywhere.”
Haystack Heights serves as one response to the region’s housing crisis, a time when half of Spokane residents are renters.
“Not everyone has the means in today’s construction market to be able to chip in and build a newly built home,” Haystack Heights Co-Founder Mariah McKay said.
In a moment where countless people are struggling to find a home, dealing with uncertainty each day, the team at Haystack Heights believes co-housing is the solution Spokane needs.
The co-housing model has boomed across the nation in recent years, starting out in 2013 as only a novelty. According to realtor.com, by 2018 there were hundreds of co-housing neighborhoods across the US, with hundreds more on the way.
Haystack Heights looks forward to not only creating a community where someone can buy a unit, but also where those owners can rent out their rooms to people in need when they are out of town.
“The people who live here don’t just want that kind of support and certainty for themselves, we want to walk the road, and be an example to show other people that they can build and live within a community,” McKay said.
The idea is to grow not just as neighbors, but as family.
“Because we know there’s a vibrancy when there’s all ages,” Spokane City Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson said. “We know there’s a vibrancy and richness when there’s all cultures.”
Haystack Heights is striving to be an eco-friendly place to call home, by reducing the amount of space used for the units, while expanding the green areas of the community.
Residents have created a plentiful garden for everyone to use, planting foods that neighbors can share with each other for meals, taking care of chickens who can provide fresh eggs and fertilizer, all while composting for the planet. The mission is to be self-sustainable, minimizing the number of resources used each day.
While the properties at Haystack Heights sold out before construction could even begin, Friday’s open house served as a reminder for everyone; work together for the common good.