Opening Books, Opening Doors grant enters third year

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Whether it’s reading and learning on exercise balls or book giveaways, KHQ has documented ways the Coeur d’Alene School District, along with the Opening Books, Opening Doors grant, have re-vamped the way the district approaches reading for elementary kids.
The grant aims at improving the reading rates for kids kindergarten through third grade with the goal of having them reading at or above a third grade level once they enter third grade.
Amy Voeller, the program manager for Opening Books, Opening Doors, says the feedback has been positive.
“Teachers are finding that kids are gravitating toward books a whole lot more than they ever have before,” Voeller said.
The $600,000 grant also helps with professional development for teachers.
Another stride, Voeller says, has come along in the last two years.
But measuring the outcome has presented a challenge.
“We really want to make this a program that is replicable and can be duplicated in other communities,” she said.
But she’s looking forward to sustaining the progress for the future.
To learn more about the initiative, click HERE.