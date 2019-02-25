Opening statements are set to begin first thing this morning in one of Spokane County's only no body homicide cases.

One of four defendants, Cheryl Sutton is facing kidnapping and murder charges in the death of 32-year-old Bret Snow.

Snow was last seen back in December of 2015 before he vanished. Court documents show that detective believe Snow was beaten to death and then dismembered after a drug deal spiraled out of control.

The men who say they were also involved in Snow's murder remain in custody at this time. The trial will likely last into next week.