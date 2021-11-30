SPOKANE, Wash. - Opening statements for the Richard Aguirre homicide trial began Tuesday morning. Prosecutors and defense spent the morning laying out a very different version of what they believe happened to 27-year-old Ruby Doss in January of 1986.
Former SPD officer Cliff Walter was one of the first on the scene. He testified that when he got to the crime scene, he saw blood coming from one of Doss’ ears adding that steam was still coming from her lifeless body. He also testified that Doss was in a state of undress.
“They were unzipped,” he told the jury of Doss’ pants.
Doss’ clothing was covered in dirt and straw. She was wearing red boots, and officers said she was working in prostitution.
Prosecutors said she had been beaten and strangled. They say a single seemingly ‘fresh’ condom was located near her body.
“Remember, this was a cold January morning,” the prosecutor said.
In their opening statement, prosecutors also told the jury the DNA from that condom was a match to Richard Aguirre. The match was made in 2014, 28 years approximately since the murder after Aguirre’s DNA was uploaded to CODIS, a criminal DNA database, for a different case.
In addition to the DNA from the condom allegedly matching Aguirre, prosecutors also told the jury they will hear testimony about apparent confessions Aguirre made about being with Doss. They say one former colleague of his will testify that Aguirre told him, “I had sex with her but I didn’t kill the (expletive.)” Prosecutors also said another witness set to testify will recall Aguirre making comments about strangling and hitting a woman, but that she was alive when he left her.
Testimony stated there were only one set of tire tracks found at the crime scene. Officers also noted they found footprints matching Doss’ boots, and another larger set they believe were left by her killer.
The defense countered that while there was DNA all over Doss’ body, they say none matched Aguirre. They also say male DNA was recovered under her fingernails, and that it was not a match to their client. They also took significant issue with the fact that the codon was “consumed” during testing, preventing them from re-testing it themselves.
The defense went on to the jury about Aguirre’s law enforcement and military career, calling it “admirable.”
“Officer of the year, multiple times,” the defense said.
The defense ended their opening by stating they have a certified document that indicates Aguirre, a former Airman, was stationed in Korea at the time of the murder.
The trial is set to last at least two weeks with witnesses flying in from across the country to testify.