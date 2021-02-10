CULVER CITY, Calif. - Jeopardy! and late Alex Trebek's family donated a significant portion of his wardrobe to The Doe Fund, marking the start of a final wish of Trebek's.
The organization provides paid work, housing, vocational training continuing education and comprehensive social services to underserved Americans with histories of addition, homelessness and incarceration.
"During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering," Executive Producer of Jeopardy! Mike Richards said. "Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request."
Trebek's son Matthew has been a supporter of The Doe Fund, which is why he suggested the contribution be made.
14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, nine sports coats, 9 pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, two parkas and three pairs of dress slacks were donated.
"We are so grateful for Jeopardy! and the Trebek family's commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us," President of The Doe Fund Harriet McDonald said. "The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they're hired. This donation alleviates the obstacle of not having appropriate clothing."
