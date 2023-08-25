ATLANTA, Aug. 2020 -- Operation Not Forgotten resulted in the rescue of 26 children, the safe location of 13 children and the arrest of nine criminal associates. The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit, in conjunction with the agency’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Georgia state and local agencies, led a two-week operation in August in Atlanta and Macon, Georgia, to rescue endangered missing children. Additionally, investigators cleared 26 arrest warrants and filed additional charges for alleged crimes related to sex trafficking, parental kidnapping, registered sex offender violations, drugs and weapons possession, and custodial interference. This relatively new mission for the U.S. Marshals has seen two large scale operations recently and several smaller ones around the country. The future should see many similar operations throughout the United States as the Missing Child Unit ramps up operations using the man hunting skills, in which the Marshals specialize, to locate and rescue missing minors. Photo by: Shane T. McCoy / US Marshals