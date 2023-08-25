SPOKANE, Wash. — The U.S Marshals Service completed a two-week warrant sweep called, "Operation Centennial Trail" which led to 26 arrests of individuals with active warrants in Eastern Washington.
Over the two-week period, law enforcement from multiple departments focused on arresting violent fugitives and repeat offenders. These individuals were a risk to public safety in Eastern Washington.
Craig Thayer, United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Washington stated, “The tremendous cooperative efforts of all the law enforcement agencies that participated in this violent offender warrant operation have made our communities safer by bringing these wanted offenders into the court systems to account for their alleged offences”.
The 26 offenders that were arrested had warrants for crimes of assault, burglary, child molestation, dangerous drugs, illegal entry, failure to register, felon in possession, robber, sex offenses, possession of child pornography, weapon possession and vehicular homicide.
There were no incidents with these offenders and all of them were booked into detention facilities in Eastern Washington.
"Operation Centennial Trail" achieved their goal to reduce violent crime in the area. But also, reduce the growing number of violent offenders in the state of Washington.
Vanessa Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington added, “It is critical that we work together – with our federal, state, local and tribal partners to keep our communities safe and strong” She continued, “This operation supports the U. S. Attorney’s Office priority of pursuing impactful cases focused on repeat offenders with a track record of violent crime – protecting victims, law enforcement, and the entire community.”
The departments that partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service include:
- Benton County Sheriffs Office
- Brewster Police, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives
- Colville Tribal Police
- Idaho Department of Corrections
- North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force
- Spokane County Sheriff’s Office
- Okanagan County Sheriff’s Office
- Stevens County Sheriff’s Office
- Omak Police
- Washington State Department of Corrections
- U.S. Customs and Border Patrol
- District of Idaho United States Marshals
- and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office