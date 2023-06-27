SPOKANE, Wash. – With a 4-3 final vote, Spokane City Council passed a measure on Monday night, which will give Spokane Police more options to crack down on trespassers in city parks after dark.
The measure elevates being in a park after hours from a non-traffic civil infraction to a misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.
SPD and Park Board leaders say this measure will help keep the parks safe, with Police Captain Thomas Hendren saying 2022 was one of the worst years for violence in the parks. Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones said, in the six-month window between November through April, vandalism cost the city over $160,000.
However, opponents of the ordinance were vocal at Monday night’s meeting, raising concerns about the broad levels of discretion given to SPD. They claimed the powers would be used to discriminate against underrepresented communities and homeless populations in the area.
Council President Breean Beggs and Councilmembers Zack Zappone and Betsy Wilkerson shared in those concerns, also citing concerns about effectiveness. The trio said they were frustrated with the process and the lack of compromise, with Zappone saying a sunset clause, which would make the ordinance automatically expire at a later date with an option to renew, would’ve expanded the ordinance’s support.
Beggs, who will step down from his role as Council President next month to become a Spokane County Superior Court Judge, also fears the measure is illegal.
“I am greatly fearful that this law as written will make us very vulnerable to legal challenge, will cost us a lot of money and will undercut faith in government,” Beggs said. “For the data we finally got, is that most of the crime in the parks appears to take place during when the parks are open. So if that is the challenge, I don't know that this is going to address it,” he continued.
The three co-sponsors of the ordinance, councilmembers Karen Stratton, Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle all said this is important to keep parks safe.
“The proposed reform is a reasonable measure that reinstates the authority of our officers to enforce park rules after closing hours,” Cathcart said. “By safeguarding our public parks, we not only enable the public to enjoy these areas and their surrounding public spaces without fear, but we also instill a sense of security and create confidence in the safety of our neighborhoods.”
After publicly stating her support for many of the concerns brought up by activists and Beggs, Zappone and Wilkerson, the final deciding vote came down the Councilmember Lori Kinnear, who begrudgingly voted yes.
“I am conflicted with this, I want to make sure our parks are safer,” Kinnear said. “There are a lot of things about this I just do not like. That said, I am going to support it, but I’m going to do it under protest.”
The ordinance will be sent to Mayor Nadine Woodward for approval within the next five days, and if she approves it, police will be able to enforce the ordinance from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. at most city parks, and midnight to 5 a.m. at Riverfront.