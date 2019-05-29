Smokey the Bear is getting some help from Bigfoot in the Pacific Northwest.
The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal announced a campaign involving the Pacific Northwest legend aimed at protecting wilderness and preventing wildfires.
Beginning in June, the OSFM will promote wildfire safety education along with its partners, using photos of Bigfoot along with the hashtag #BelieveInFireSafety.
“Wildfires can easily be ignited by backyard burning, an unattended campfire, a hot car on tall, dry grass, or from dragging tow chains, and they spread fast,” said State Fire Marshal Jim Walker.
“We hope our Bigfoot campaign will draw attention and create a bigger ‘footprint’ of wildfire prevention efforts around the state,” said Walker. “We want people to believe in fire safety, whether you are camping, visiting Oregon, or recreating. We’ve created images and education materials showing Bigfoot outdoors, protecting his wilderness ‘home.’ By preventing wildfires in Bigfoot’s home, we can help residents protect their homes and our communities.”
Posters featuring Bigfoot recreating will be available for organizations promoting wildfire safety, and the public can also download posters, mobile and desktop wallpaper, social media images and even a shirt design.
The OSFM encourages fire service partners, emergency planners and prevention groups to distribute the materials at events and post on social media pages.
The OSFM says there has been an overwhelmingly popular response to the Bigfoot campaign, and will hold a social media contest for a t-shirt giveaway each week. Billboards featuring Bigfoot on popular travel routes are also in the works for this summer.