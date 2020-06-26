OREGON - The University of Oregon (UO) and Oregon State University (OSU) athletic departments have mutually agreed to no longer reference their rivalry games as the "Civil War." This decision goes into effect immediately and will be in place for years to come.
The decision came after discussions with university officials and former student athletes from both schools.
"Today's announcement is not only right but is a long time coming, and I wish to thank former Duck great Dennis Dixon for raising the question and being the catalyst for change," OU Director of Athletics Rob Mullens said. "Thanks also to our current student-athletes for their leadership and input during this process. We must all recognize the power of words and the symbolism associated with the Civil War. This mutual decision is in the best interests of both schools, and I would like to thank Scott Barnes for his diligence as we worked through this process. We look forward to our continued and fierce in-state rivalry with Oregon State in all sports."
UO President Michael Schill said: "We need to make this change to align the words and symbols we use around athletic endeavors with our shared campus values of equity and inclusivity. While the name of our annual game might change, it will absolutely continue to be one of the great rivalries in college sports."
Nov. 28 will mark the 124th annual game between UO and OSU.
