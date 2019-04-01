Oregon Man Steals Daughters Girl Scout Cookie Money, Fakes Burglary to Cover it Up

An Oregon father who is accused of stealing over $700 worth of Girl Scout cookie money pleased not guilty to charges in court over the weekend.
Brian Couture out of Forest Grove, Oregon was charged with making a false report to police and improper use of an emergency reporting system. Police say Couture called 911 back on March 6 to report a home invasion.
Police later revealed that Couture himself admitted he had faked the burglary to cover up the $740 he allegedly stole from his daughters Girl Scout cookie sales.