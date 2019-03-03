Oregon man stranded in snow survived by eating taco sauce packets

WAKE BUTTE, Oregon, - A missing Oregon man was found safe after surviving for five days stranded in the snow with nothing to eat but hot sauce packets.
According to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Jeremy Taylor and his dog Allie were found in good condition, but hungry after being stuck in the snow in Taylor's car.
Taylor told investigators he'd gotten stuck in the snow Sunday, February 24, and awoke Monday to even more snow and was unable to get his vehicle unstuck. He'd tried to walk out on Monday, but had to return to the vehicle because of the deep snow.
Taylor stayed warm over the next four days by periodically starting his car and used a few taco sauce packets he had as food.
Taylor and Allie have been reunited with family and friends.