Oregon man stranded in snow survived by eating taco sauce packets

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS READINGS RANGING FROM 10 BELOW ZERO TO 20 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...SANDPOINT, BONNERS FERRY, PRIEST RIVER, EASTPORT, COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, LA CROSSE, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, RITZVILLE, GRAND COULEE, ODESSA, WILBUR, COULEE CITY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM PST THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&