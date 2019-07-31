An Oregon man was killed, while an Orofino man was airlifted after a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles on US-12 near Kamiah, Idaho, Tuesday afternoon.
Idaho State Police says 22-year-old Wayne Hodges of Orofino was driving an Acura CL eastbound on US-12 at milepost 64 when he crossed left of center. He nearly struck one motorcyclist, then struck another motorcycle head on.
Seventy-six-year-old Joe Armstrong of Dufur, Ore., was struck head on on his Harley Davidson tricycle-type motorcycle.
Subsequently, a Dodge pickup pulling a utility trailer driven by 52-year-old Thomas Wishard of Longview crashed into stationary farm equipment off the side of the road to avoid the initial collision.
Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. Next of kin has been notified.
Hodges was transported by ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital, then was later airlifted to Kootenai Health. ISP says Hodges wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
Wishard didn't sustain any injuries, and was wearing a seatbelt.
The roadway was closed for around 3 1/2 hours. The investigation is ongoing.