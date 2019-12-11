Oregon State Police arrest 18-year-old man for wildlife harassment and animal abuse

An 18-year-old man was arrested for wildlife harassment and animal abuse after mounting and riding a deer in Oregon. 

According to the Oregon State Police, the deer trapped itself in a fence. 

In the video, the mule deer buck can be heard grunting and bleating. After escaping the man, the buck jumped into a linked fence multiple times, trying to escape.

OSP Fish & Wildlife Troopers found and interviewed the primary suspect, 18-year-old Jacob Belcher of Riley, OR. The investigation and interviews revealed that the buck was eventually freed and its status at this time is unknown.

Tags